Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 28 July, 2019
Window smashed after shots fired at house in north Dublin overnight

The shots were fired at a house in the Shangan Terrace area of Ballymun at around 2.55am.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 5:54 PM
49 minutes ago 3,321 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4743891

Capture The shotgun recovered by gardaí Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED a shotgun after shots were fired at a house in north Dublin overnight. 

The shots were fired at a house in the Shangan Terrace area of Ballymun at around 2.55am. 

An upstairs window of the property was smashed in the incident. 

It is reported that a group of three males were seen running from the scene. 

No one sustained injuries in the incident. 

Gardaí have since recovered a sawn off shotgun and two used shotgun cartridges. The firearm will now be forensically examined. 

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 64400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

