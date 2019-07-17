Two firearms and ammunition found by gardaí after search of two cars in Dublin

TWO FIREARMS HAVE been recovered by gardaí after they seized and searched two cars in Dublin yesterday.

The seizure was made as part of ongoing policing operations targeting criminality in the Finglas area led by the K-Community Action Team.

The firearms were recovered when gardaí seized and searched two parked cars in Finglas.

A single barrel sawn-off shotgun and a .22 pistol with four rounds of ammunition were found in one of the cars.

The firearms have been removed from the scene for ballistic and forensic examination.

No arrests were made during this phase of the investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.