TWO TEENAGERS RECEIVED serious injuries after an accident involving fireworks in Dublin last night.

Gardaí say the incident took place on Faussagh Avenue in Cabra, north Dublin, at around 10pm.

The two teenagers (15, 17), both male, were rushed to the Mater hospital with what gardaí are describing as serious injuries.

One received eye injuries, the other received arm injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.