This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman becomes first confirmed Covid-19 case in Irish prison system

It is understood the woman has been in quarantine since her incarceration.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 3:58 PM
27 minutes ago 4,595 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5182969
Image: Shutterstock/MikeDotta
Image: Shutterstock/MikeDotta

A FEMALE INMATE has become the first prisoner in Ireland to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

It is understood the woman, who is in the Dochas Centre, has been in quarantine since her incarceration. 

It is also understood that the woman has only come into contact with staff members, who wear personal protective equipment, since entering the prison. 

At present, all new prisoners who enter prisons must quarantine for a 14-day period. These prisoners are tested for Covid-19 on their sixth day in the prison and are permitted to end their quarantine if they test negative, it is understood.

The HSE said it cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks of Covid-19.

On Monday, it was reported that the Irish Prison Service is pushing on with plans for a loosening of visiting restrictions.

Prisoners are now able to receive one family visit every two weeks, which can be attended by one adult and one child.  

The first phase of the easing of visiting restrictions – introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic – saw one adult visitor allowed into the prison from 20 July. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

All visiting was stopped at the start of the crisis, over fears of a significant outbreak of the virus among the prison population – many of whom would be deemed vulnerable. 

Due to localised restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, the relaxed visiting restrictions were not applied to Portlaoise Prison and the Midlands Prison. 

The Irish Prison Service has previously been hailed for keeping the virus out of prisons, with its efforts cited by the World Health Organization.  

 With reporting by Dominic McGrath

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie