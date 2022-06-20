#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Monday 20 June 2022
Fishermen call for Coveney to engage with French government over planned military exercises

The Department of Transport issued a warning about the military exercises on Friday.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 20 Jun 2022, 10:07 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
IRISH FISHERMEN WHO are planning on disrupting a major French military exercise within Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone have called for Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to engage with France to stop the exercises.

Warnings were issued on Friday by the Department of Transport after they were informed by the Irish Aviation Authority of the exercises, which are due to take place later this month.

The warning said that the French authorities advised it would be a large-scale missile and rocket firing operation.

Speaking to The Journal, Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation said that he wanted to see Coveney engage with French authorities to stop the exercises taking place.

Murphy said that Coveney had previously told Russia - who had planned similar exercises in Irelands EEZ in January - that he couldn’t stop the exercises, but that they weren’t welcome.

However, Coveney had written a letter to his Russian counterpart seeking to have the exercise moved.

“I would think him to do what he did the last time,” said Murphy, saying that he hopes Coveney has a letter written to his French counterpart and asked that he disclose any engagement with the French government.

Due to the exercises, the Department of Transport has warned vessels operating in the Irish EEZ about the military operation.

“The exercise is scheduled to take place between 23 June and 25 June 2022 from 02h00 to 16h00 each day. However, the exercise may be postponed to take place at the same time on another date within the period 24 June to 7 July, excluding weekends,” said a notice from the Department.

“The exercises will be undertaken in part of the Irish EEZ.  Given the nature of the planned exercises, vessels and crew are advised of safety risks in the operational area.”

Murphy said that he wants to see a moratorium placed on military exercises, saying that they should not take place in Ireland’s EEZ for the next 10 years.

“We’re screaming for a moratorium for this craziness to stop… We said 10 years, so no more military exercises inside Ireland’s EEZ,” said Murphy.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Murphy said that the current climate makes military exercises of this nature inappropriate, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“In the climate that we are in now, this doesn’t seem to be appropriate. We have a war as was reported in programs on the continent and we don’t need these military sizes to ramp up any tensions.”

He added that any exercises would have an impact on the fishing industry itself, potentially with consequences lasting down the line for several years due to fish spawning being disrupted.

“This doesn’t just affect you on the three days, this could affect your for decades to come because if it interferes with the spawning cycle, and if the fish don’t spawn, then you have no recruitment into the stocks.”

This means that the amount of fish that could be caught would be reduced, potentially for long periods of time according to Murphy.

