Russia to conduct missile tests in Irish-patrolled waters 240km off south-west coast

RUSSIAN BOMBERS and naval ships are set to test missiles off the coast of Ireland.

The Journal has learned that the Irish Government has received a warning of a major exercise by the Russian navy and air force in the Atlantic off the South West coast.

The missile test, or range practice as it is known in military terms, will take place in international waters off the coast of County Cork in the first week of February.

The missiles are expected to be launched by ships and from aircraft although exact details are not known.

The Irish Aviation Authority has confirmed that it is to re-route commercial flights and issue a warning.

Exclusive Economic Zone

The area concerned is a relatively small area of water but sources have confirmed that it is within Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone – which is patrolled by Irish Naval ships and Air Corps Casa aircraft. It is located approximately 240 kilometres off the Irish coast.

An Exclusive Economic Zone is an area which Ireland has responsibility for and has rights to explore and operate in as a sovereign country.

“There will be a need to issue a notice to commercial pilots to warn them of this issue and there will be a closure of airspace.

“It would be expected from other European member states that we would be able to monitor these types of activities within our area of operations from both an environmental and a security perspective.

“A major oil spill previously occurred from a Russian vessel off our coast in 2009 and the Defence Forces were involved in monitoring it.

“But with no primary radar, a limited number of maritime patrol aircraft and the majority of our naval fleet tied up – it is very difficult to monitor anything on this scale,” a security source said.

The latest development comes as the Russian Government announced that it will carry out exercises with all its naval fleets across the world.

A Russian bomber, the Tu-160 armed with a missile. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The State owned Taas News Agency reported that the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the drills will begin at the end of January and conclude in February.

The manoeuvres will take place off the coast of Russia and also in the Mediterranean, the North Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific.

In November Russia tested a number of missile systems including hypersonic and anti-satellite devices in space.

Russian bombers have flown above the Atlantic and down the West Coast of Ireland in recent years with the British RAF sending fighters to monitor the aircraft.

International tensions

International tensions between Russia and Western Bloc countries are at a peak as fears grow of a Russian invasion of Ukraine which is linked to the potential expansion of NATO.

There have also been accusations that Russian hackers had targeted critical Norwegian infrastructure in recent weeks.

Cathal Berry, TD, a former Defence Forces Officer, has warned in the Dáil of the danger of the Ukrainian situation for Ireland.

“This is a range practice. This is what the great powers do, the exercise is posturing and is about messaging directly with European powers,” he told The Journal today.

“The location is not an accident and has been entirely anticipated – they could be doing this off the coast of Murmansk but have chosen the Atlantic instead. There has been an increased number of incursions in to this area and near to Irish airspace.

“The concern from a military perspective is that an exercise is a very easy way to assemble large amounts of military assets into an area under false pretences and be a precursor to other activities.

“It is not unprecedented, but it is unusual to see it so close to the Irish area of economic responsibility.”

A nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser launching from the Flagship of the Russian, the Navy 'Pyotr Veliky' battle ship during Russian Navy Northern Fleet military exercises. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Deputy Berry said the potential threat to Irish sovereignty has been caused by an under resourced defence response.

“We took a gamble on peace in Europe, that it would always be there and we were wrong – a single event like this is the classic moment when the gambler has put all his money on one prediction with the consequence of potentially losing everything.

“Our navy is under equipped and undermanned, our Air Corps have no response capability but we will have to send out someone to monitor this when it happens.

“But the issue is we are the weakest link in European defence and this kind of incident shows that clearly,” he added.

The Department of Transport said: “Management of Irish Air Traffic Control Airspace is a matter for the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

“The IAA has advised the Department that the safety of civil aircraft operations will not be impacted by the proposed military activity, as all civilian aircraft will be routed away from the area.”

Warning

The Irish Aviation Authority has confirmed that a warning, known as a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), is to be issued to commercial aviation.

“The IAA has been made aware via the normal international processes for such events in International Waters regarding a Russian navy artillery test 240 kilometres off the south west coast of Ireland in early February.

“An ICAO NOTAM will be published to provide notification to pilots of the activity. The publication of a NOTAM for these type of activities is a well established process which has associated Pilot and Air Traffic Control procedures to ensure that there will be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.