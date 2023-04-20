Advertisement

Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a roundup of five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #TRIAL An Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor has been given a trial date for later this year. 

2. #BALLINASLOE A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a tenant was threatened with a charged circular saw by his landlord in Co Galway

3. #STARSHIP The most powerful rocket ever created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX exploded nearly four minutes after its delayed first blast-off in Texas.

4. #YEMEN More than 80 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured in a crush at a Ramadan cash handout in Yemen.

5. #HOSPITAL BEDS A new nine-storey building with 98 beds has been officially opened at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
