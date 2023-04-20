Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a roundup of five of the day’s biggest news stories.
1. #TRIAL An Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor has been given a trial date for later this year.
2. #BALLINASLOE A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a tenant was threatened with a charged circular saw by his landlord in Co Galway.
3. #STARSHIP The most powerful rocket ever created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX exploded nearly four minutes after its delayed first blast-off in Texas.
4. #YEMEN More than 80 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured in a crush at a Ramadan cash handout in Yemen.
5. #HOSPITAL BEDS A new nine-storey building with 98 beds has been officially opened at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site