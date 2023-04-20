Man arrested over incident where landlord lunged at tenant with circular saw in Co Galway

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an incident in which a tenant was threatened with a charged circular saw by his landlord in Ballinasloe in Co Galway.

Gardaí confirmed today that an arrest had taken place, and said that the man is being detained at a garda station in Galway, over “an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997″.

The incident happened on Monday at around 1.30pm.

Since then a video taken by the tenant – a hospital surgeon – has been widely shared and viewed on social media.

Dr Muhammed Raheel said that his landlord lunged at him with the circular saw, adding that if his wife hadn’t pulled him back into the hallway of the house “anything could have happened”.

The landlord was attempting to cut through the door of the rental apartment, following a rent dispute.

Dr Raheel, who spoke to The Journal on Tuesday, told of his disappointment at how the incident was initially handled by Gardaí.

He said he was initially told what had happened was a “civil matter” but that that the following day two senior Garda officers came to his house and that they were “apologetic” and helpful.