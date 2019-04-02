This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 4:55 PM
50 minutes ago 1,448 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4573038
Image: Shutterstock/PavelKant
Image: Shutterstock/PavelKant

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CONCERNS: Sport Ireland says the FAI “has not sufficiently explained” the €100k John Delaney loan.

2. #BREXIT: French President Emmanuel Macron has said France “will never abandon Ireland or the Irish people, no matter what,” following a meeting with Leo Varadkar in Paris today.

3. #BACKLASH: Mary Lou McDonald has apologised – and defended – marching behind the “England get out of Ireland” banner

4. #CATHOLIC CHURCH: Claims that children can’t celebrate Christmas at Educate Together are “incorrect and misleading”, the schools group has said.

5. #HIGH COURT: A settlement has been reached between the children of Seán Quinn and the IBRC.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí investigating after shooting incident outside school in west Dublin
    Gardaí investigating after shooting incident outside school in west Dublin
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Settlement reached between children of Seán Quinn and IBRC
    Settlement reached between children of Seán Quinn and IBRC
    Men film themselves laughing following 'violent rampage' in Dublin city centre
    Man (21) pleads guilty to drunken 'one punch' assault that killed friend on Halloween night in 2017
    GARDAí
    Three people arrested in Sligo over illegal money lending
    Three people arrested in Sligo over illegal money lending
    Criminals never know they are being investigated by the Criminal Assets Bureau, says agency boss
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    DUBLIN
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    Dublin teenager who broke man's front teeth 'to show his friends he was tough' jailed for 18 months
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie