The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CONCERNS: Sport Ireland says the FAI “has not sufficiently explained” the €100k John Delaney loan.

2. #BREXIT: French President Emmanuel Macron has said France “will never abandon Ireland or the Irish people, no matter what,” following a meeting with Leo Varadkar in Paris today.



3. #BACKLASH: Mary Lou McDonald has apologised – and defended – marching behind the “England get out of Ireland” banner.

4. #CATHOLIC CHURCH: Claims that children can’t celebrate Christmas at Educate Together are “incorrect and misleading”, the schools group has said.

5. #HIGH COURT: A settlement has been reached between the children of Seán Quinn and the IBRC.