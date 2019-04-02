This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McDonald apologises - and defends - marching behind 'England Get Out Of Ireland' banner

McDonald received backlash after Sinn Féin shared images online of her standing behind the banner.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 7:36 AM
59 minutes ago 9,263 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4572183

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has apologised over – and has defended - marching behind a banner reading ‘England Get Out Of Ireland’ at the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York. 

The banner, or a variation of it, has been the only political banner allowed in the parade for decades.

McDonald received considerable backlash after Sinn Féin shared images online of the party leader standing behind the banner. 

Tánaiste Simon Coveney tweeted that the gesture was “offensive, divisive and an embarrassment”. 

The DUP also took offence to the image, saying it sums up Sinn Féin’s “attitude to explanations, truth and respect”.

Following the controversy, a Sunday Business Post opinion poll published over the weekend showed support for Sinn Féin dropped by five points to 13%, down from 18% in February. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime yesterday evening, McDonald said: “In respect of St Patrick’s Day, I think it sparked conversation around that banner which has been up and down Fifth Avenue for generations. 

 It’s a very direct political statement, it’s an anti-partition statement. 

McDonald said the banner is a “very blunt statement at any time”. 

“I suppose all of us have to be conscious of not just what we say and what is meant but also what is heard and what is understood,” McDonald said. 

When asked whether she was “inching towards an apology”, McDonald replied “I don’t have to inch towards anything”.

“For anybody who felt that that was directed at English people I just want to reassure them that’s not the case,” McDonald said. 

“Indeed, I have blood relatives myself who are English and English people are very welcome in Ireland, many of them live amongst us, they’re our neighbours and our friends,” she said.

Certainly, I apologise to anybody who felt that the banner was intended in that way and I’m happy to clarify that it’s not. 

McDonald did, however, stand behind the sentiment of the banner. 

“As to the political sentiment behind the banner in terms of ending partition, now in particular … as we face into the chaos of Brexit, decided upon in London, in England by politicians and political forces there, I cannot apologise for being a United Irelander and for wanting unity and democracy across Ireland,” she said. 

In fact, far from apologising for it, I wear that political position as a badge of honour. 

The party has recently stepped up calls for a border poll as Brexit negotiations continue, noting the negative impacts Britain leaving the European Union could have in Northern Ireland.

Opinion polls have shown that the majority of people in the Republic want a border poll in the event of a no-deal Brexit, and that six in 10 people want to see a united Ireland in their lifetime.

However, others fear holding a poll in the near future would only intensify divisions in Northern Ireland, which has been without a devolved government since January 2017.

With reporting by Órla Ryan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Men film themselves laughing following 'violent rampage' in Dublin city centre
    Men film themselves laughing following 'violent rampage' in Dublin city centre
    Man (21) pleads guilty to drunken 'one punch' assault that killed friend on Halloween night in 2017
    Dublin teenager who broke man's front teeth 'to show his friends he was tough' jailed for 18 months
    GARDAí
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    Fundraising appeal for toddler in coma after Cork hit-and-run
    Appeal to help find woman (26) missing from Cork since 19 December
    DUBLIN
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent
    All-Stars align as Dublin ace Healy makes first appearance for Cork's All-Ireland club champions

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie