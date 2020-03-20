The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Emergency Covid-19 legislation is to be signed into law by President Michael D Higgins after passing through the Seanad.

2. #BERGAMO: The deputy mayor of the worst-hit town in Italy has warned Ireland to prepare “yourself and your hospitals” amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

3. #NEW RECRUITS: Over 300 new gardaí were sworn in to help respond to the crisis.

4. #LOCAL COUNCILS: Local authorities have agreed to a deferral of rates payments for businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

5. #REPORT: A report into a light plane crash in Offaly has said that a seven-year-old boy who was onboard “should not have been allowed to fly in aircraft”.