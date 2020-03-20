This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Friday 20 Mar 2020, 4:50 PM
49 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5052896
Image: Shutterstock/JingAiping
Image: Shutterstock/JingAiping

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Emergency Covid-19 legislation is to be signed into law by President Michael D Higgins after passing through the Seanad.

2. #BERGAMO: The deputy mayor of the worst-hit town in Italy has warned Ireland to prepare “yourself and your hospitals” amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

3. #NEW RECRUITS: Over 300 new gardaí were sworn in to help respond to the crisis.

4. #LOCAL COUNCILS: Local authorities have agreed to a deferral of rates payments for businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

5. #REPORT: A report into a light plane crash in Offaly has said that a seven-year-old boy who was onboard “should not have been allowed to fly in aircraft”.

