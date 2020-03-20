This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 20 March, 2020
'Your early deployment will make a real and positive impact': 319 gardaí sworn in to help respond to Covid-19 crisis

The trainees will bring the Garda’s numbers to its highest level of almost 15,000.

By Adam Daly Friday 20 Mar 2020, 12:34 PM
31 minutes ago 3,146 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5052386
Image: GardaInfo/Twitter
Image: GardaInfo/Twitter

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan has welcomed 319 new members to An Garda Síochána following their fast-track attestation at the Garda Training College, Templemore. 

The new recruits bring the number of sworn gardaí to the highest ever since the foundation of the State, over 14,750.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris made the decision to attest the 319 recruits earlier than scheduled to boost An Garda Síochána’s response to the evolving coronavirus crisis. 

“An Garda Síochána has always been defined by a deep connection to community, a connection which, in almost 100 proud years of the organisation, has never been more badly needed,” Flanagan said. 

“I want to assure those who are vulnerable, alone or afraid, you can count on our gardaí.  They will be there to reassure you and to help you.” 

Flanagan also commended the 124 members who are redeploying from their duties in the policing college to front-line policing.

Of the 319 new members, 65 have been assigned to the Dublin Region, 94 to the Eastern Region, 80 to the Southern Region and 80 to the North West.

They will initially always be teamed with someone else and it is anticipated that they will, in many cases, initially assist with community engagement.  

ETi9BTeXsAAxTeb Source: GardaInfo/Twitter

As part of its response to Covid-19, gardaí have also hired 210 extra community support vehicles to support this engagement effort and implemented a number of “prudent organisational changes” across the organisation.

“Some of these changes include amendments to rosters, restricted annual leave, delaying retirements where possible, hiring an additional 210 community support vehicles and the redeployment of personnel including 124 personnel from the Garda Training College, who have been redeployed across all four regions,” a garda spokesperson said. 

Concluding his remarks, Minister Flanagan said: 

I thank you sincerely, on behalf of the Government, for your commitment – to family, to community and to country… Your early deployment will make a real and positive impact – in deterring crime, supporting other vital public services and reinforcing public confidence in their Garda Síochána.

Adam Daly
