The 5 at 5: Monday

1. #PHASE ONE: It was slow and steady (with plenty of nerves) as Dublin and the rest of the country began to gradually re-open today.

2. #BELFAST: A man shot dead in what was described as a “brutal killing” in Belfast has been named as Kieran Wylie.

3. #NUPTIALS: It’s “highly unlikely” weddings of up to 100 people will be allowed by July according to Health Minister Simon Harris.

4. #COALITION: The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party held talks on government formation today.

5. #HSE: Medics have warned of a Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak due to the high number of water systems lying idle.