The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #PHASE ONE: It was slow and steady (with plenty of nerves) as Dublin and the rest of the country began to gradually re-open today.
2. #BELFAST: A man shot dead in what was described as a “brutal killing” in Belfast has been named as Kieran Wylie.
3. #NUPTIALS: It’s “highly unlikely” weddings of up to 100 people will be allowed by July according to Health Minister Simon Harris.
4. #COALITION: The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party held talks on government formation today.
5. #HSE: Medics have warned of a Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak due to the high number of water systems lying idle.
