The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOSPITALISATIONS: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has exceeded 2,000 as over 400 people are receiving high-grade ventilation and respiratory support inside and outside of ICU.

2. #VACCINES: The board of the Coombe Hospital is to discuss how family members of some hospital staff received leftover vaccines.

3. #DUBLIN PORT: The volume of trucks arriving in Ireland is 50% lower than expected due to Covid restrictions and Brexit.

4. #RESTRICTIONS: Over 400 fines have been issued by gardaí for non-essential travel since last Monday.

5. #GEORGE’S DOCK: Dublin City Council has hit out at “hostile” commentary around the proposed white-water rafting facility.