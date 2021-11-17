The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID SURGE: There has been plenty of criticism following the Cabinet’s decision to require pubs, restaurants and nightclubs to have an earlier closing time of midnight from tomorrow night.

2. #ANTIGEN TESTS: They’ll be provided for free by the Government for those in school settings and for close contacts, though not for the wider public.

3. #MOTHER AND BABY: Cases have been brought to the High Court to quash elements of the Mother and Baby Homes Report.

4. #INQUEST: A four-year-old boy sustained an irreversible brain injury after his mother had an epileptic seizure and collapsed out of her hospital bed onto her child, an inquest in Cork has heard.

5. #LYING GAME: A row broke out today between the Taoiseach and Labour leader Alan Kelly amid an allegation that Micheál Martin said teachers would be exempt from Covid-19 isolation rules.