#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 17 November 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 4:59 PM
54 minutes ago 1,584 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5604459

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #COVID SURGE: There has been plenty of criticism following the Cabinet’s decision to require pubs, restaurants and nightclubs to have an earlier closing time of midnight from tomorrow night.

2. #ANTIGEN TESTS: They’ll be provided for free by the Government for those in school settings and for close contacts, though not for the wider public. 

3. #MOTHER AND BABY: Cases have been brought to the High Court to quash elements of the Mother and Baby Homes Report.

4. #INQUEST: A four-year-old boy sustained an irreversible brain injury after his mother had an epileptic seizure and collapsed out of her hospital bed onto her child, an inquest in Cork has heard.

5. #LYING GAME: A row broke out today between the Taoiseach and Labour leader Alan Kelly amid an allegation that Micheál Martin said teachers would be exempt from Covid-19 isolation rules.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie