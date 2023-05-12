EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day.

1. #REGENCY Two long-time friends of the Hutch family have received combined jail sentences totalling 17-and-a-half years at the Special Criminal Court for acting as getaway drivers during the notorious Regency Hotel attack in 2016 during which Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne was murdered.

2. #BERNARD PHELAN The family of Bernard Phelan, an Irish citizen who is to be released after spending more than six months imprisoned in Iran on spying charges, have said they “cannot express how relieved” they are after receiving the news about his pardon.

3. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION Nurses working in University Hospital Limerick ICU are calling for two beds on the ward to be closed by hospital management on a temporary basis until “suitable qualified” nurses can be recruited.

4. #JORDAN NEELY A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger in the New York City subway, leading to the other rider’s death, has turned himself in to authorities on a manslaughter charge that could send him to prison for 15 years.

5. #FOOD PRICES The Taoiseach has said the government is examining a windfall tax on retailers who post massive profits.