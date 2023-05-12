Advertisement

Iranian government pardons Irish citizen Bernard Phelan after imprisoning him on spying charges
The 64 year old was arrested last year amid nationwide protests in the country.
42 minutes ago

BERNARD PHELAN, AN Irish citizen who has spent more than six months imprisoned in Iran on spying charges, is to be released according to the Iranian Embassy in Dublin.

In a statement released on social media, it said the 64 year old would be “pardoned” and released on “consular and humanitarian grounds”.

It said there had been “constructive diplomatic engagement” between Ireland and Iran on Phelan’s imprisonment, which arose after he was charged with “spying” while in the country.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

Phelan, who holds dual-citizenship in both Ireland and France, was working in Iran as a tourism consultant, according to his family.

The Tipperary man was arrested while taking pictures of a mosque in October last year amid major protests against the Iranian government’s regime which saw millions of citizens take to the streets.

At the time of his arrest, he was travelling on a French passport, having lived in Paris for 30 years.

Vigils were held out the Iranian Embassy in Dublin seeking Phelan’s release earlier this year.

Amnesty International and the Phelan family had launched a petition and campaign to ask both the Irish and French government to help free the Tipperary man from Iran on humanitarian grounds.

Last month, Phelan was said to be on a hunger strike and was suffering badly due to not receiving the correct aftercare for an eye operation he had last summer.

According to the campaign, Phelan has had to “endure harsh prison conditions, including weeks in solitary confinement and freezing temperatures”.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
