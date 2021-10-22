The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ANNE COLOMINES: Renato Gehlen has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Anne Colomines, who was described today in court as a “beautiful, intelligent woman” who loved life and was looking forward to the future.
2. #FREE CONTRACEPTION: The Department of Health confirmed that free contraception for women aged 17-25 will be made available in August 2022.
3. #ALEC BALDWIN: A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director, police said.
4. #REOPENING: Nightclub owners and those working in the industry are preparing to reopen tonight for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
5. #EU SUMMIT: European leaders were meeting to discuss migration to the bloc and how to stop the influx of refugees arriving via neighbouring Belarus.
