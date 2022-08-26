The 5 at 5: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #PRICE HIKES SSE Airtricity has announced that they will be increasing the price of electricity by 35% and gas by 39% from 1 October.
2. #HOMELESSNESS There were a record number of people accessing emergency accommodation last month, with 10,568 people reported as homeless in July.
3. #NEW ZEALAND The bodies of two children who were found in suitcases earlier this month have been identified by police in New Zealand.
4. #ETHICS LAWS Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said that as part of potential reforms to ethics rules, politicians could be made declare any arrangements they have with local authorities.
5. #MIDLETON A woman in her 80s has been killed in a single car crash this morning in Midleton, Co Cork.
