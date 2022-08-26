Woman in her 80s dies in Cork road accident

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after an elderly woman was killed in a road traffic collision in Midleton, Co Cork this morning.
At approximately 10:30am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car road traffic collision on St Mary’s Road, Midleton.
The woman was the driver of the car and sole occupant, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local Coroner has been notified, Gardai said.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Midleton Garda Station 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS