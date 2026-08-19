Rise in house fire deaths as crews attend to over 4,100 incidents in people’s homes last year

THERE HAS BEEN a rise in house fire deaths with fire services across the country attending to over 4,100 fires in people’s homes last year.

There were 34 fire deaths last year, up from 25 the year previous.

Of this figure, 26 fire deaths occurred in the home and a further three in apartments.

Two deaths took place in a domestic garage and there was one fatality in a bedsit.

Smoking was the leading cause of house fires that resulted in fatalities and accounted for almost 30% of the known causes.

The average age of people who died in fires last year was 63, with 40% of those who died aged over 65.

Males were also disproportionately represented, accounting for 26 of the 34 people who died in fires.

In all, fire brigades in Ireland attended to some 21,794 fires last year, of which 4,131 occurred in people’s homes.

Meanwhile, outdoor rubbish burning was the most common incident type, accounting for 6,778 of fire service attendances.

Outdoor rubbish burning is illegal under waste management regulations and breaking these rules could lead up to fines of €5,000 or prosecution.

Forest, bog and grass fires also represented a significant category of incidents last year, with fire brigades attending 2,314 such fires.

Minister for Housing James Browne remarked that the figures are an “important reminder of the very real risks that fire poses”.

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“Tragically, behind these statistics are lives that have been lost and bereaved families,” said Browne.

He added that the figures “remind us of the importance of doing everything on personal and individual level that we can to prevent fires”.

Keith Leonard, national director for fire and emergency management, acknowledged that fire fatality trends can vary from year to year, but added that the increase last year “underlines the need for sustained fire safety awareness and prevention measures”.

He said the data shows that the home remains the “highest-risk location for fire fatalities” and that “older members of our communities are particularly vulnerable”.

Leonard said that “simple but vital steps”, such as maintaining working smoke alarms and being mindful of fire hazards such as smoking materials, can reduce risk.

He said smoke alarms remain the single most important life-saving device in the home and that it is essential they are properly maintained and regularly tested.

False fire alarms accounted for some 8,573 attendances and a department spokesperson said this highlights the importance of ensuring fire alarm systems are correctly installed, maintained, and operated to help reduce unnecessary emergency responses.

Elsewhere, the data indicates that while electrical fires have reduced in the last 25 years, fire safety concerns remain.

E‑scooters, e‑bikes and similar battery‑powered devices are becoming increasingly popular across Ireland.

These devices are powered by lithium‑ion batteries, but the Department warned that “poor charging practices, unsafe storage, or low-quality products can lead to fast developing and life-threatening fires”.

“Battery fires can spread quickly and release highly toxic fumes, which can be deadly,” said a spokesperson.

When it comes to charging e‑scooters and e‑bikes, the public has been urged to use only the charger supplied or an approved replacement.

People should also charge e-scooters and e-bikes outside where possible and charge in a location that does not block escape routes.

They should also be unplugged once fully charged and charging should be supervised where possible.