House prices are still climbing but are at their slowest rate since January 2024

IRISH HOME PRICES continue to rise but at the slowest rate since January 2024, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Residential property prices rose by 5.6% in June compared with the same month last year, down from the 6.1% recorded in the year to May 2026.

The annual increase in residential property prices nationally of 5.6% for June 2026 represents the lowest annual rise since January 2024, when the annual increase was 5.4%.

Trevor Grant, chairperson of Irish Mortgage Advisors, said the easing of house price inflation to 5.6%, will be welcomed by first-time buyers, but they’ll “need to bear in mind that prices are still climbing, just less steeply”.

Grant pointed to how new housing completions in the first three months of 2026 had got off to a positive start, up almost a third on the same months in 2025 and 2024.

However, Grant added, the recent figures for the second quarter of 2026 “suggest that progress was short-lived”, which he said was “a blow for the many young people” looking to buy a home but who are finding houses out of their reach.

“The fundamental problem remains the same as it has been for years now – Ireland still isn’t building enough homes to meet demand from a growing population,” Grant said.

Price growth differs across the country

The price growth is playing out differently depending on where you are in the country, with a split between Dublin and the rest of the country continuing.

The CSO figures shows that property prices in Dublin rose by 4.6% and prices outside Dublin were up by 6%, with apartment prices in particular rising by 10.2%.

Some Border and Midlands counties are seeing the largest growth in house prices at 10%, while Cork and Kerry saw a less steep rise of 3.7%.

Commenting on today’s figures, Brokers Ireland said it was starting to seem that Ireland is “back to where we were three years ago”, as this year’s residential commencement figures were falling close to 2023 levels.

A commencement notice is when local authorities are notified that building is due to start.

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“In the first six months of this year 15,946 such notices were registered with Local Authorities by comparison with 15,561 for the same period in 2023,” deputy chief executive at Brokers Ireland Rachel McGovern said.

McGovern said the tapering in house price increases is likely due to a combination of factors including economic worries arising from geopolitical instability and the consequent impact on interest rates, and affordability which is being stretched to its limits for an increasing number of aspiring buyers.

“New Government measures are underway around infrastructure, planning and zoning more land. We can only hope that these will soon begin to make an impact,” she said.

How much were houses going for

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to June was €396,000.

The highest median price for a property was €682,334 in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, while the lowest median price was €198,000 in Longford.

In June 2026, 4,058 dwelling purchases by households were filed with the Revenue Commissioners at a total value of €1.82 billion.

Priciest Eircodes

In the year to June, the Eircode area with the highest median price for household dwelling purchases was Blackrock in south Dublin, with a median price of €851,750.

The five most expensive Eircode areas by median price were in Dublin.

The second most expensive Eircode area was Ballyboughal outside Dublin at a median price of €836,500 and the third most expensive Eircode area was Dublin 6, which had a median price of €765,000.

The Eircode area with the least expensive median price within Dublin was D17, which had a median price of €337,000.

Outside of Dublin, the most expensive Eircode area was Greystones, Co Wicklow, with a median price of €580,000.

The least expensive Eircode area was Castlerea in Co Roscommon, with a median price of €157,000.

With reporting by PA