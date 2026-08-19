OpenAI confirms it isn't buying a teenager's startup, despite cheers for offer at Dublin event

AN APPARENT OFFER by OpenAI, made by a company representative, to acquire an Irish teenager’s start-up company at tech accelerator Patch in Dublin last week has caused confusion.

OpenAI today confirmed that it had not moved to acquire the startup, nor any other project from Patch.

Patch’s full-time summer programme “for exceptional people” aged between 16 and 21 spans seven weeks. It allows participants to explore and build their ideas.

It receives support from Patrick Collison’s Stripe, OpenAI and investment company Abbey Capital, among others.

Former Labour TD Derek Nolan, now OpenAI’s policy and partnerships lead for Ireland and the Nordics, appeared at the close of the programme.

In a video from the event, Nolan addressed 17-year-old Conall O’Reilly and said, “We are delighted to say, at OpenAI, we are delighted to offer to acquire your company today.

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“Conall, and your plan to create a free, open, decentralised internet – OpenAI would like to buy your project and take you in-house pretty soon.”

Nolan’s announcement was met with cheers from those gathered. He concluded by thanking all of those who took part in the programme.

O’Reilly, whose project related to cryptocurrency blockchain Ethereum, also posted to LinkedIn about the apparent offer and included the video of Nolan.

Speaking to The Journal this week in response to his LinkedIn post, O’Reilly told The Journal that he was no longer in a position to speak about the matter. OpenAI then confirmed to The Journal that no acquisition had been made after the event.

In comments to the Irish Independent, a spokesperson for OpenAI said Nolan “was having a few jokes with the attendees who were all teenagers”.

OpenAI has been asked to clarify Nolan’s comments.

The livestream of the event by Patch that was on Youtube has since been taken down.