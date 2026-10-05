Ticketmaster's trial over Oasis ticket prices delayed while company seeks expert report

TICKETMASTER’S “MISLEADING COMMERCIAL practice” trial for prices for the Oasis 2025 reunion concerts at Croke Park has been delayed while the company obtains an expert report.

The case, which commenced at Dublin District Court last month, stems from an inquiry by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) which provided disclosure of evidence.

It was originally thought the four-day hearing would be held in December, but Judge Anthony Halpin said on Monday that it would have to be pushed back into the new year.

The company faces two charges under section 47 of the Consumer Protection Act surrounding information provided to concertgoers who bought Platinum tickets, which give fans access to some of the most popular tickets at a price set by the organiser.

The alleged offences relate to tickets for the Gallagher brothers’ gig in August 2025. Last month the defence counsel said, “I anticipate that this matter will be fully contested”.

When the case was listed again on Monday, Brian Gageby BL, for Ticketmaster, said an expert report had to be obtained.

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Prosecutor Ronan Kennedy SC, for the CCPC, said there had already been correspondence between both parties.

Judge Halpin said it was a complex case and wanted both sides to marshal witnesses and have them ready when the hearing gets underway. A new hearing date will be scheduled when the case is listed for mention on 9 November next.

Ticketline Unlimited Company, trading as Ticketmaster, faces two charges under the Consumer Protection Act 2007 over Oasis concert tickets sold on 31 August 2024.

The first charge alleges that the firm engaged in a misleading commercial practice by offering “Platinum” tickets in a manner likely to deceive consumers regarding the product’s main characteristics and specifications.

The second alleges that Ticketmaster provided material information concerning ticket prices in a manner that was unclear, unintelligible, ambiguous or untimely.

Platinum tickets give fans access to some of the most popular tickets at a price set by the event organiser.

The court has heard that the defence expects to call around a dozen witnesses.