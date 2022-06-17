#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 17 June 2022
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 17 Jun 2022, 4:53 PM
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #TRAINING: The Irish Government has issued a safety warning to seafarers and aircraft pilots of a major French military exercise in the Irish Exclusive Economic zone later this month.

2. #UKRAINE: The European Commission has given its fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine’s bid for EU candidacy, deeming that it recommends “candidate status” membership for the country.

3. #STAYING: An Indian family living in Direct Provision in Cork who donated over two thousand free cloth face masks to the public during the pandemic are celebrating after they received permission to remain in Ireland.

4. #SUSPENDED: The Home Birth service across the Mid-West has been suspended following the death of a woman after giving birth at home in Limerick earlier this month.

5. #WWE: Vince McMahon is stepping down as chief executive and chairman of WWE during an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the long-time leader and public face of the organisation.

Garreth MacNamee
