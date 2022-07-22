The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PRESSURE AIB has announced that it will not proceed with its decision to close cash services at 70 branches around the country from late September due to “customer and public unease”.

2. #COURT Ex-defence forces member Lisa Smith, who was found guilty of being a member of the so-called Islamic State group, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

3. #WAR Ukraine and Russia signed a landmark deal with the United Nations and Turkey on resuming grain shipments that could ease a global food crisis in which millions face hunger.

4.#OUTBREAK The EU’s medicines agency has recommended that smallpox vaccines be used against monkeypox, which has continued to spread around the world.

5. #FEIGHAN A group of anti-cannabis doctors say they did not raise specific concerns about the Government’s medical cannabis programme when they met with the junior drugs minister last year.