AIB says it 'will not proceed' with plans to make 70 branches cashless in wake of massive backlash

AIB HAS ANNOUNCED that it will not proceed with its decision to close cash services at 70 branches around the country from late September due to “customer and public unease”.

It comes after the decision prompted widespread concern across the political spectrum, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin calling on the bank to reconsider.

In a statement this afternoon, the bank said there has been a dramatic increase in the use of digital banking services and a decline in branch visits and cash usage in recent years.

“In AIB’s case, there are 2.9 million daily digital interactions compared with 35,000 customer branch visits. There has been a 36% decline in cash withdrawals from ATMs and a 50% fall in cheque usage over the past five years.”

The statement said it has also seen a fall of almost 50% in branch over-the-counter teller transactions, while mobile and online payments have increased by 85% in that same timeframe.

“It was in the context of this evolving banking environment and the opportunity to enhance its long- standing relationship with An Post that AIB took the decision to remove cash services from 70 of its branches,” the statement said.

“However, recognising the customer and public unease that this has caused, AIB has decided not to proceed with the proposed changes to its bank services.

“The bank continues to retain its 170-strong branch network in its entirety and will also continue to offer banking services through its relationship with at An Post at its 920 post offices nationwide.

The statement comes after three Rural Independent Group TDs arrived at AIB headquarters this morning “demanding a meeting” with the bank’s CEO over plans to close cash services at 70 branches around the country.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath and Cork’s Michael Collins said the move follows the failure of Colin Hunt to meet with the group “after repeated requests over the last two days”.

In a statement from inside AIB’s head office on Molesworth Street in Dublin, Collins said the group has heard “absolutely nothing concrete from the government” since the bank’s announcement, “either for the bank’s decision reversal or the acceptance of our call to recall the Dail”.

“Evidently, the government – as majority shareholder of this bank – is directly complicit in allowing AIB to drastically downgrade services, hoping the public will quietly accept this move. The government has ignored our Group’s demand for a recall of Dail Éireann to discuss this issue and related community-banking matters,” he said.

Collins said that given the “dire impact and urgency of this matter, it cannot be allowed to fizzle out”.

“I’m sure AIB and the government would love to see this issue disappear, but that will not be allowed to occur, and that is why we are at AIB’s HQ today, demanding a meeting with the bank’s CEO and senior bank officials.”

He stated that the banks CEO was an economic advisor to former Taoiseach Brian Cowen during the bank bailout years. “Therefore, he should understand more than anyone that AIB’s €21 billion taxpayer bailout, in conjunction with the government’s 63.5% shareholding, means he also has an obligation to the Irish public.”

“Bank or government spin masquerading around ‘reviewing or delaying’ this decision will not be tolerated, as what is required is the permanent reversal of this decision and a full commitment from the government that banks must provide a full rural service to all customers.”

He went on to say that the group are demanding that the Government recall the Dáil to discuss the matter, and that it should issue a “robust direction to AIB to permanently reverse the entire cashless branch decision”.

Speaking in Donegal this morning, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys called on AIB to pause their decision to go cashless.

“I’ve been visiting rural communities all over the country this and they are rightly angry at this decision by AIB,” she said.

AIB have shown a complete disregard for rural communities and have not consulted with them. At the very least, AIB should halt this decision until the comprehensive review of retail banking is complete later this year.

Humphreys said that while more people are using cards and moving away from cash, small businesses and older people in particular depend on these services.

She said the review of retail banking is looking at “the entire landscape of retail banking in Ireland including the business model, consumer choice and expected trends over the coming decade”.

“I believe it would make sense for AIB to halt this decision and await the outcome of that review.”

Chairman of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Finance, Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness confirmed yesterday that AIB had agreed to appear before the Committee early next month over the decision.

He said that the Committee were also liaising with both Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and the Central Bank around appearing before the committee.