Emergency meeting with minister sought over AIB bid to remove cash services from some branches

FIANNA FÁIL TD James O’Connor has written to members of the parliamentary party, seeking their support for an emergency meeting with the Minister for Finance over the decision by AIB to make 70 of its branches cashless.

In an update posted on the AIB website yesterday, the bank said that they were planning on removing cash and cheque services from the banks starting in late September.

This means that cash and cheque services will not be offered either at a counter within the bank or through a machine within the branch.

On 30 September, cash and cheque services will be closed at 36 branches around the country.

Then from 31 October, 34 branches will close their cash and cheque services.

Alongside this, if any of the 7o branches have an ATM outside the premises, this will also be removed.

The branches will no longer have coins, notes, cheques, foreign exchange or bank drafts on site and will be removing all drop and night safes.

AIB say that they are cutting these services due to “falling levels of cash usage and cheque transactions” and the increased use of digital and card payments.

Letter to FF party members

In a letter to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, O’Connor said an emergency meeting was warranted with the finance minister, stating that there has been outrage and frustration about AIB’s decision to withdraw a substantial proportion of its community banking services.

“This is particularly concerning for vulnerable service users and small businesses who rely on cash services provided in bank branches. I have grave concerns about how this move will impact enterprise on our main streets and in rural Ireland,” he said.

O’Connor noted that Bank of Ireland has already begun the process of closing down 88 separate bank branches.

“The departure of Ulster Bank from the Irish market along with AIB and Bank of Ireland’s closures/withdrawals will leave a significant number of large rural settlements and suburbs of our cities with no banking services,” he said.

“Like many, I acknowledge that digital banking and new platforms such as Revolut are changing how consumers save and spend money. However, we must also acknowledge that cash services remain vital to many SMEs in our economy.

“I do not feel it is acceptable that we as a party would allow the banks to go unchallenged in their latest efforts to curtail community banking services,” said O’Connor in his letter.

Separately, TD for Cavan-Monaghan Niamh Smyth said she has written to AIB to express her disappointment at the move.

She said the bank’s decision will impact loyal customers, stating:

The removal of these services and ATM’s will have a detrimental affect on these towns. I have asked for a meeting with AIB on this issue and will keep you posted on all developments.

I wrote to AIB HQ yesterday expressing my disappointment with the withdrawal of cash services at a number of branches nationwide, including in Castleblayney, Carrickmacrosss & Kells without ZERO consultation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IoYxeekKZc — Niamh Smyth TD (@NiamhSmythTD) July 20, 2022

Speaking to The Journal, TD for Laois-Offaly Barry Cowen said his party members feel the need to insist on a meeting with the finance minister so as to ascertain what the reaction of the major shareholder will be.

The State ended up with 99.9% of AIB after bailing out the entire Irish banking sector following a massive property crash more than a decade ago.

Earlier this year, the Irish government raised 305 million euros through the sale of a 5% stake in the bank.

Cowen said there is “obvious discontent and outrage” at the decision announced yesterday, stating that it will have a big impact on some parts of the country. He said the fears people have in these constituencies have not been addressed.

There has been widespread condemnation of the move by AIB from political parties across the spectrum including Sinn Féin, Social Democrats, Aontú, Labour, the Rural Independent Group.

Age Action has also raised concerns about the announcement and the impact it will have on older people living in rural Ireland who may have no modes of transport or assistance to get to the neighbouring town where cash will be available.