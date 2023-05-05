Advertisement

Friday 5 May 2023
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #COVID-19: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency.

2. #CORONATION: Despite a thunderous downpour, thousands have camped out on either side of Westminster’s Mall to watch the procession of the Coronation tomorrow.

3. #CSO: The rate of unemployment in Ireland has hit its lowest level in over 20 years.

4. #BAKHMUT: Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he will pull his frontline fighters from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine next week because of ammunition shortages, berating army chiefs in a grisly video.

5. #LATE LATE NO: Sarah McInerney has become the latest person to pull out of contention to replace Ryan Tubridy as the host of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show.

Mairead Maguire
