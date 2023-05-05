Sarah McInerney becomes latest name to pull out of contention to host The Late Late Show

SARAH MCINERNEY HAS become the latest person to pull out of contention to replace Ryan Tubridy as the host of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show.

Taking to Instagram, the co-host of RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime confirmed that she is “not taking over The Late Late Show”.

McInerney joked that she will “not be taking over either from Ryan Tubridy or James Cordon”, who recently stepped down from a US show of the same name.

She added: “Though the prospect of grilling young children over their toy choices every December would be enticing, I let RTÉ management know a couple of weeks ago that I wouldn’t be throwing my hat in the ring”.

McInerney praised the “exceptional job” Tubridy has done on The Late Late Show since taking over from Pat Kenny in 2009 and wished his successor “the very best of luck”.

In March, Tubridy announced that he will step down as host at the end of the current season on 26 May.

However, several high-profile figures have since removed themselves from the running.

Less than a week after Tubridy announced his upcoming departure, Prime Time presenter Miriam O’Callaghan ruled herself out of the contest.

Claire Byrne also removed herself from the running yesterday.

While she said she was “honoured” to have her name linked to the role, she added: “I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.

“While I’d never rule out other TV projects, The Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves.”

Patrick Kielty, Baz Ashmawy, Dara Ó Briain, Jennifer Zamperelli, Tommy Tiernan and Angela Scanlon also reported to be among those considered as major contenders to take over hosting duties.