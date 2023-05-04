Advertisement

Thursday 4 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# The Late Late Show
Claire Byrne pulls out of running to become new Late Late host
The broadcaster has taken herself off the station’s shortlist, citing the fact that she is a mother of three and is dedicated to her daily radio programme.
3.3k
4
23 minutes ago

CLAIRE BYRNE HAS removed herself from the running to replace Ryan Tubridy as presenter of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show.

The broadcaster has taken herself off the station’s shortlist according to the Irish Independent, citing the fact that she is a mother of three and is dedicated to her daily radio programme.

“I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me, ” she said.

“While I’d never rule out other TV projects, the Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves.”

Byrne added that she was “honoured” to have her name linked with “such a prestigious broadcasting role”. 

Ryan Tubridy’s last episode as host of the 61-year-old show will be on 26 May.

Prime Time’s Miriam O’Callaghan ruled herself out of the contest in the days after Tubridy announced his exit.

Prime Time host Sarah McInerney is the new bookies favourite to replace Tubridy with  Patrick Kielty, Baz Ashmawy, Dara Ó Briain, Jennifer Zamperelli, Tommy Tiernan and Angela Scanlon also considered to be major contenders.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
