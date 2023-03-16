Ryan Tubridy is leaving The Late Late Show and will present his final show on 26 May

RYAN TUBRIDY WILL step down as host of The Late Late show at the end of the current season, RTÉ has announced.

Tubridy took over presenting duties from Pat Kenny in 2009.

Speaking today, Tubridy said: “It has been a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last fourteen years.

“To the viewers, I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to the Late Late Show, week in, week out.

“Not only did you raise €30 million for Irish charities, including over €15 million for children’s charities all over the island that are particularly close to my heart, but you showed incredible generosity of spirit for which I am profoundly grateful.

“I was often touched by the kind comments of viewers stopping me on the street or at the supermarket on a Saturday to say ‘thank you’ or ‘well done’ for highlighting an issue that affected them or their families on the previous night’s show.”

Tubridy also thanked his family “who stood by me every day of every week, year in, year out.”

He added that he will “especially miss the annual chaos of The Toy Show”.

Tubridy will present his final Late Late Show on Friday 26 May on RTÉ One.

He will however continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings from 9.00am – 10.00am on RTÉ Radio 1.

RTÉ has not yet made any decision regarding the next presenter of the Late Late Show, but said an announcement will be made later in the summer.

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes said thanked Tubridy for his “enormous commitment to the Late Late Show”.

“The transformation of the Late Late Toy Show into a national event celebrating Irish children and the most popular television programme in Ireland every year is testament to his talents as a broadcaster and his ability to create a unique connection with children and audiences all over Ireland, and beyond,” said Forbes.