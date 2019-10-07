This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Monday 7 Oct 2019, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,490 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4841028
Image: Shutterstock/RugliG
Image: Shutterstock/RugliG

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EXTINCTION REBELLION: Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Dublin for the first day of a week of planned climate action protests in the city.

2. #BREXIT: State aid worth €1.5 billion over the next three years will be needed to stabilise the economy and protect jobs if the UK crashes out of the European Union without a deal, Ibec has warned. 

3. #WEXFORD: Tributes have been paid to two men who were killed in a light aircraft crash last night near Duncormick in Co Wexford yesterday.

4. #JENNIFER ACURI: A US businesswoman who is under scrutiny for her links to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given her first live television interview, saying he never showed her any favouritism.

5. #SYRIA: The US has announced it will remove its forces from northern Syria, casting uncertainty on the fate of the Kurdish fighters who campaigned against Islamic State in the region.

