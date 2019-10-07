The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EXTINCTION REBELLION: Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Dublin for the first day of a week of planned climate action protests in the city.

2. #BREXIT: State aid worth €1.5 billion over the next three years will be needed to stabilise the economy and protect jobs if the UK crashes out of the European Union without a deal, Ibec has warned.

3. #WEXFORD: Tributes have been paid to two men who were killed in a light aircraft crash last night near Duncormick in Co Wexford yesterday.

4. #JENNIFER ACURI: A US businesswoman who is under scrutiny for her links to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given her first live television interview, saying he never showed her any favouritism.

5. #SYRIA: The US has announced it will remove its forces from northern Syria, casting uncertainty on the fate of the Kurdish fighters who campaigned against Islamic State in the region.