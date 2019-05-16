The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INVESTIGATION Three senior gardaí have been arrested following raids on a number of premises in Munster this morning.

2. #MAY DAY British Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed to set out a timetable for her resignation as leader of the Conservative Party next month.

3. #ANA KRIEGEL Evidence has been heard in the 12th day of the murder trial of Ana Kriegel.

4. #TRUMP VISIT Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says protests during the expected visit of US President Donald Trump next month will be “allowed and welcomed”.

5. #DERRY Police investigating the killing of Lyra McKee have carried out searches at a number of properties in Derry.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in some of the stories above.