Police investigating murder of Lyra McKee search number of properties in Derry

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have carried out searches at a number of properties in Derry this morning as part of the murder investigation into the death of Lyra McKee.

Detectives from the PSNI major investigation team seized a number of items for further examination during the searches.

No arrests were made but police have said enquiries are continuing.

Lyra McKee, a 29-year-old journalist, died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in Derry during rioting on 18 April.

The New IRA later confirmed responsibility, and offered its “full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death”.