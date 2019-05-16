This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police investigating murder of Lyra McKee search number of properties in Derry

A number of items were seized during the search for further investigation.

By Adam Daly Thursday 16 May 2019, 9:59 AM
3 hours ago 2,599 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4637228
Image: PSNI/The McKee Family
Image: PSNI/The McKee Family

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have carried out searches at a number of properties in Derry this morning as part of the murder investigation into the death of Lyra McKee.

Detectives from the PSNI major investigation team seized a number of items for further examination during the searches. 

No arrests were made but police have said enquiries are continuing.

Lyra McKee, a 29-year-old journalist, died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in Derry during rioting on 18 April.

The New IRA later confirmed responsibility, and offered its “full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie