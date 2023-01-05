EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PARAMEDICS: Paramedics across the country are to be sent ballot papers as they prepare to vote on potential industrial action.

2. #HOSPITALS: The IMO has criticised Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s remarks that the HSE will call on senior medical staff to work at weekends for the next few weeks to help alleviate hospital overcrowding.

3. #LEBANON: Lebanon has charged seven people for participating in the attack that killed United Nations peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney last month.

4. #INVESTIGATION: A Garda investigation is currently underway following a junior minister’s claim that a bag of excrement was thrown at her and a fellow TD yesterday.

5. #BENEDICT: Pope Francis led the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI today in front of tens of thousands of mourners in St Peter’s Square.