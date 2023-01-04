Junior minister says 'bag of sh*t' thrown at her while attending meeting

A JUNIOR MINISTER has claimed a bag of excrement was thrown at her this evening.

Anne Rabbitte, the Minister of State for Disability, has posted on social media that she and a government colleague had the bag flung at them while attending a meeting.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East has had dozens of messages of support since posting about the incident, many coming from fellow politicians.

Attended a meeting tonight and a bag of sh.t thrown a me and my government colleague !!! — Anne Rabbitte TD (@AnneRabbitte) January 4, 2023

The Journal has attempted to contact Rabbitte for comment and will provide updates as more details emerge.