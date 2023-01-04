Advertisement

Wednesday 4 January 2023
JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY/PA Junior minister Anne Rabbitte
# anne rabbitte
Junior minister says 'bag of sh*t' thrown at her while attending meeting
Anne Rabbitte has received dozens of messages of support tonight.
2.1k
5
10 minutes ago

A JUNIOR MINISTER has claimed a bag of excrement was thrown at her this evening.

Anne Rabbitte, the Minister of State for Disability, has posted on social media that she and a government colleague had the bag flung at them while attending a meeting. 

The Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East has had dozens of messages of support since posting about the incident, many coming from fellow politicians.

The Journal has attempted to contact Rabbitte for comment and will provide updates as more details emerge.

