The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #HOUSING: Property prices across the country rose by 14.4% in the year to May, increasing by 11.7% in Dublin, according to the Central Statistics Office.
2. #RTÉ: The government will retain the current TV licence fee system, despite a proposal by the Future of Media Commission to replace it with direct exchequer funding.
3. #DÁIL ROW: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused Sinn Féin of wanting to subsume People Before Profit (PBP) in a heated back and forth between the Taoiseach, Eoin Ó Broin and Richard Boyd Barrett.
4. #HEALTHCARE: 112 complaints were made about ambulance services last year with patients and their families complaining about treatment delays, a lack of dignity and respect, or the absence of safe and effective care.
5. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí are looking into an allegation that a member of Donegal County Council took the phone of another councillor during a heated special meeting of the local authority.
