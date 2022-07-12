The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING: Property prices across the country rose by 14.4% in the year to May, increasing by 11.7% in Dublin, according to the Central Statistics Office.

2. #RTÉ: The government will retain the current TV licence fee system, despite a proposal by the Future of Media Commission to replace it with direct exchequer funding.

3. #DÁIL ROW: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused Sinn Féin of wanting to subsume People Before Profit (PBP) in a heated back and forth between the Taoiseach, Eoin Ó Broin and Richard Boyd Barrett.

4. #HEALTHCARE: 112 complaints were made about ambulance services last year with patients and their families complaining about treatment delays, a lack of dignity and respect, or the absence of safe and effective care.

5. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí are looking into an allegation that a member of Donegal County Council took the phone of another councillor during a heated special meeting of the local authority.