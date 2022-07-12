#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 12 July 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jamie McCarron Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,474 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5815042
Image: Shutterstock/Enna8982
Image: Shutterstock/Enna8982

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING: Property prices across the country rose by 14.4% in the year to May, increasing by 11.7% in Dublin, according to the Central Statistics Office.

2. #RTÉ: The government will retain the current TV licence fee system, despite a proposal by the Future of Media Commission to replace it with direct exchequer funding.

3. #DÁIL ROW: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused Sinn Féin of wanting to subsume People Before Profit (PBP) in a heated back and forth between the Taoiseach, Eoin Ó Broin and Richard Boyd Barrett.

4. #HEALTHCARE: 112 complaints were made about ambulance services last year with patients and their families complaining about treatment delays, a lack of dignity and respect, or the absence of safe and effective care.

5. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí are looking into an allegation that a member of Donegal County Council took the phone of another councillor during a heated special meeting of the local authority.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie