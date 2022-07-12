Government to retain TV licence fee despite media commission's call for it to be scrapped

THE GOVERNMENT IS to retain the current TV licence fee system, despite a proposal by the Future of Media Commission to replace it with direct exchequer funding.

The recommendation by the commission was contained in a long-awaited report, which was published this morning and contains 50 proposals.

The Future of Media Commission was established two years ago to examine Ireland’s broadcast, print and online media and to consider how Ireland’s media can remain sustainable in delivering a public service over the next decade.

Its recommendations include a reduced or 0% VAT rate on newspapers, greater promotion of equality and diversity within Irish media, a comprehensive review of Irish language services, and the development of a National Counter-Disinformation Strategy.

It also said that an implementation group with an independent chair should be established to implement its findings.

The commission was specifically asked to make recommendations about how RTÉ should be funded, and its report stated that the broadcaster should receive direct funding from the Government from 2024.

“From that date, the source of public funding for public service media and public service content should change from the current TV Licence system (combined with exchequer funding) to a system based entirely on Exchequer funding derived from general tax revenue, with an appropriate adjustment in taxation, if necessary, to meet this cost,” it reads.

However, Government said this morning that it will reject this proposal and maintain and reform the current licence fee system.

In a statement this morning, the Government said that today’s announcement acknowledged that the TV licence system is “out of step with changing trends in media consumption” and that it “does not realise the full funding needs of the sector”.

However, it said that in order to maintain a direct link between media and the public and to minimise the risk of potential or perceive political interference in media independence, the TV licence will be maintained but overhauled.

Speaking after the publication of the report, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the Government’s decision to overhaul the TV licence and to target additional investment into media in Ireland marked a new departure.

“The Government is determined to do everything we can to ensure that Ireland’s media continues to deliver high quality public service content at local, regional and national levels,” he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also said that the commission’s report would help secure the future of broadcasting in Ireland.

“The decision to maintain but overhaul the licence fee is the correct one,” he said.

“It guarantees a dedicated and more secure funding stream for public service broadcasting and ensures that funding for the public service is ring-fenced.”

- Contains reporting from Tadgh McNally.