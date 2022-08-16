Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 16 August 2022
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jamie McCarron Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 4:52 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #INVESTIGATION A 26-year-old man was left with serious facial injuries after an unprovoked homophobic assault on a Dublin Bus in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

2. #DOONBEG Plans by former US president Donald Trump to visit his family’s West Clare golf resort later this month have been scrapped.

3. #PROSECUTION A report into practices at An Bord Pleanála should be made public, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said. 

4. #ROAD CLOSURES Financial support will be  made available to people affected by flooding in Wexford, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has confirmed.

5. #HEALTH OVERHAUL Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said that the HSE and the Department of Health should have one chief executive.

Jamie McCarron
