The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #INVESTIGATION A 26-year-old man was left with serious facial injuries after an unprovoked homophobic assault on a Dublin Bus in the early hours of Sunday morning.
2. #DOONBEG Plans by former US president Donald Trump to visit his family’s West Clare golf resort later this month have been scrapped.
3. #PROSECUTION A report into practices at An Bord Pleanála should be made public, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.
4. #ROAD CLOSURES Financial support will be made available to people affected by flooding in Wexford, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has confirmed.
5. #HEALTH OVERHAUL Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said that the HSE and the Department of Health should have one chief executive.
