Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 August 2022


Drivers urged to take extra caution after flooding in many areas

A number of roads have been closed in Wexford and Carlow.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 8:24 AM
56 minutes ago 8,230 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5841579

summer-weather-aug-15th-2022 Flooding in Tullow in Co Carlow yesterday Source: PA

DRIVERS HAVE BEEN urged to take extra caution today after heavy rain resulted in localised flooding in several areas.

The south-east of the country was worst affected. A number of roads have been closed in places such as Wexford and Carlow.

The latest updates on road closures can be read here.

AA Roadwatch has advised drivers to take extra caution on roads as it’s often unclear how deep flooding or surface water is.

The organisation advises: “If you’re confident that the level of water is low enough for you to pass through without causing damage, you should nonetheless drive with extreme caution.

“It’s best to drive slowly in a low gear, keeping the engine revs high. This prevents water from entering the exhaust, prevents waves from forming and reduces your risk of aquaplaning.

“When you’re out the other side, drive slowly for a stretch, tapping the brake pedal a few times before returning to a normal speed. This will dry the brakes and also prevent aquaplaning.”

Thunderstorms

There are currently no weather warnings in place but a Status Orange thunderstorm weather warning was active until 10pm yesterday for Munster, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.

Met Éireann says this morning will be mostly dry with some “well scattered light showers“. There will be some sunny spells as well but a good deal of cloud overall, especially in parts of the north and east.

The showers will become more isolated throughout the day with more sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Tonight is expected to be largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells along with a few passing showers. Lowest temperatures will range from six to 11 degrees.

Órla Ryan
