Wednesday 8 June 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jamie McCarron Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 4:56 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

  1. #FUEL Despite rising above €2 a litre at many pumps across the country, the Government is reluctant to move on further reductions in taxes on petrol and diesel, Minister Humphreys said.
  2.  #ALCOHOLISM One in three young drinkers in Ireland have an alcohol use disorder but adolescents are beginning to drink alcohol at a later age, according to a new report.
  3. #EU The Taoiseach told the European Parliament today that Ireland “strongly supports” Ukraine’s application to join the bloc.
  4. #BERLIN At least one person were killed and at least a dozen others injured when a man drove a car into a crowd, including teenagers, at a busy shopping district in the German capital.
  5. #UK Boris Johnson defended his record in office as he faced MPs for the first time since being wounded by a revolt by Tories against his leadership.

