The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
- #FUEL Despite rising above €2 a litre at many pumps across the country, the Government is reluctant to move on further reductions in taxes on petrol and diesel, Minister Humphreys said.
- #ALCOHOLISM One in three young drinkers in Ireland have an alcohol use disorder but adolescents are beginning to drink alcohol at a later age, according to a new report.
- #EU The Taoiseach told the European Parliament today that Ireland “strongly supports” Ukraine’s application to join the bloc.
- #BERLIN At least one person were killed and at least a dozen others injured when a man drove a car into a crowd, including teenagers, at a busy shopping district in the German capital.
- #UK Boris Johnson defended his record in office as he faced MPs for the first time since being wounded by a revolt by Tories against his leadership.
