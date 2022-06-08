#Open journalism No news is bad news

At least one dead and several injured as car ploughs into crowd in Berlin

Berlin police said it is not yet known whether it was an accident or an intentional action.

AT LEAST ONE person is dead and at least eight others have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd in the German capital Berlin, according to emergency services.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was detained at the scene after the car ploughed into a shop front along busy shopping street Tauentzienstrasse.

Video footage from the scene shows dozens of emergency services personnel in the area including police, paramedics and fire brigade.

More to follow…

Additional reporting from Céimin Burke

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie