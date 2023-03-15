EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: Stephen Silver has been found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in 2020.

2. #WASHINGTON DC: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the red carpet will be rolled out for US President Joe Biden when he visits Ireland next month.

3. #OVERHOLDING: Opposition TDs believe the lifting of the eviction ban will see a greater number of tenants resisting attempts by their landlord to remove them from the property.

4. #BLACK SEA COLLISION: Moscow has said it would try to retrieve the wreckage of a US military drone that crashed over the Black Sea in a confrontation that Washington blamed on two Russian fighter jets.

5. #DELETED TWEET: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was reluctant to wade into the ongoing row between the party’s director of communications and a backbench TD.