Five dead after plane and helicopter collide in Mallorca

Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area.

By Associated Press Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 3:51 PM
Wreckage from the crash
Image: Associated Press
Wreckage from the crash
Wreckage from the crash
Image: Associated Press

AT LEAST FIVE people have been killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The regional government of Spain’s Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, tweeted that the crash happened at 1.35 p.m. (11.35 GMT).

It confirmed that one of the dead was a minor.

Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area. Authorities have now opened an investigation into what happened.

Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, sent his condolences on Twitter to the victims’ families and expressed sadness at the “tragic accident.”

