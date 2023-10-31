Five people hospitalised after building collapse in Co Mayo

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised after a building collapse in Co Mayo.

The incident happened this morning in the east Mayo village of Kilkelly.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The injuries sustained by the five people who have been taken to hospital are believed to be non life-threatening.

Main Street in Kilkelly is currently closed as a result of the building collapse and local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson added that the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.