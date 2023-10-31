Advertisement

Tuesday 31 October 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Paul Lawless The scene of the building collapse in Kilkelly, Co Mayo
kilkelly
Five people hospitalised after building collapse in Co Mayo
The injuries sustained are not thought to be life-threatening
7.7k
0
37 minutes ago

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised after a building collapse in Co Mayo.

The incident happened this morning in the east Mayo village of Kilkelly.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The injuries sustained by the five people who have been taken to hospital are believed to be non life-threatening.

Main Street in Kilkelly is currently closed as a result of the building collapse and local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson added that the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Author
Diarmuid Pepper
