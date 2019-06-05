Mick Wallace elected in Ireland South as mammoth count continues

ALMOST A FORTNIGHT since the polls opened, Ireland South voters now know who will represent them in Europe over the next five years.

Mick Wallace, Independents 4 Change, has just been elected to an MEP seat. He joins Seán Kelly, Fine Gael and Billy Kelleher, Fianna Fáil.

His surplus will now be distributed to see who gets the fourth seat.

The count in Ireland South was coming to a close last week, when Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada asked for a full recount, after she was deemed the next to be eliminated in Count 17. There were just 327 votes between Ní Riada and the next lowest candidate, O’Sullivan.

A full recount was requested, and commenced yesterday – but Ní Riada conceded last night after the margin between her and O’Sullivan slightly grew, staving off the need for a planned full recount to continue in the constituency.

Wallace was elected today after Ní Riada’s 91,839 votes were distributed. As the quota is 119,866 in Ireland South, the remaining votes were shared out to decide who would get the fourth and fifth MEP seats in the region.

Independents 4 Change MEP Mick Wallace talks to count staff. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

This is important because the fifth MEP seat in Ireland South cannot be taken up until the UK actually leaves the EU (as is the case with the 4th seat in Dublin, which was won by Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews).

At the moment, the Brexit deadline is set for 31 October, but with the Conservative Party in upheaval, it’s possible that this could be delayed further if the UK refuses to leave without a deal with the EU.

A full term for a member of the European Parliament is five years.

The conclusion of the count in Ireland South means that all 11 of Ireland’s MEPs have been elected, plus two ‘cold-storage’ Brexit MEPs – here’s the full list.