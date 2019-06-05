This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mick Wallace elected in Ireland South as mammoth count continues

His surplus will now be distributed.

By Sinead O'Carroll Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 2:25 PM
25 minutes ago 3,049 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4668418
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ALMOST A FORTNIGHT since the polls opened, Ireland South voters now know who will represent them in Europe over the next five years. 

Mick Wallace, Independents 4 Change, has just been elected to an MEP seat. He joins Seán Kelly, Fine Gael and Billy Kelleher, Fianna Fáil.

His surplus will now be distributed to see who gets the fourth seat.

The count in Ireland South was coming to a close last week, when Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada asked for a full recount, after she was deemed the next to be eliminated in Count 17. There were just 327 votes between Ní Riada and the next lowest candidate, O’Sullivan.

A full recount was requested, and commenced yesterday – but Ní Riada conceded last night after the margin between her and O’Sullivan slightly grew, staving off the need for a planned full recount to continue in the constituency. 

Wallace was elected today after Ní Riada’s 91,839 votes were distributed. As the quota is 119,866 in Ireland South, the remaining votes were shared out to decide who would get the fourth and fifth MEP seats in the region.

European Parliament election Independents 4 Change MEP Mick Wallace talks to count staff. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

This is important because the fifth MEP seat in Ireland South cannot be taken up until the UK actually leaves the EU (as is the case with the 4th seat in Dublin, which was won by Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews).

At the moment, the Brexit deadline is set for 31 October, but with the Conservative Party in upheaval, it’s possible that this could be delayed further if the UK refuses to leave without a deal with the EU.

A full term for a member of the European Parliament is five years.

The conclusion of the count in Ireland South means that all 11 of Ireland’s MEPs have been elected, plus two ‘cold-storage’ Brexit MEPs – here’s the full list.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie