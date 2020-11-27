The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EXIT LEVEL 5: The Cabinet has approved the re-opening of restaurants from next Friday and some household visits from 18 December. You can see details live here. The Taoiseach will give an official announcement later this evening.

2. #BREXIT: Brexit talks are set to continue over the weekend after an offer was made by the EU in an attempt to resolve one of the three main obstacles standing in the way of an EU-UK trade deal.

3. #NI: A Belfast man was jailed for at least 22 years over the murder of an off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland.

4. #STATS: Here is what this week’s Covid-19 data tells us as we prepare to leave Level 5 restrictions.

5. #UNITED STATES: Donald Trump said he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalises Joe Biden’s election win next month.