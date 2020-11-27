#Open journalism No news is bad news

LATER TODAY THE Taoiseach will announce the government’s plan for an exit out of Level 5.

He is also expected to outline measures that will be in place over the Christmas period which will allow people to visit and spend time with family or friends. 

  • The government is expected to announce the country will enter Level 3 after 1 December, with some modifications and in three phases.
  • Retailers, gyms and non-essential services like hairdressers will be allowed to open in the first phase of Level 3.
  • NPHET told the government’s subcommittee on Covid-19 yesterday that pubs and restaurants should only be allowed to serve takeaway in December.
  • Despite the public health advice, the subcommittee has given the green light to the re-opening of restaurants, likely with enhanced restrictions like a shorter time limit.
  • It is likely restrictions on inter-county travel and the ban on household visits will remain in place until closer to Christmas.
  • Cabinet is now meeting to nail down the final details.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to make a national address, probably at around 6pm.

Some newlyweds also stopped by Government Buildings, congratulations Cathal and Mark!

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly seemed positive as he headed into the Cabinet meeting:

If Cabinet managed to sit down at the table on time at 2pm, they’ll  have around four hours before the Taoiseach is expected to address the nation at 6pm.

That will give people plenty of time to digest whatever he announces before the Late Late Toy Show at 9.35pm.

And this year, we need the joy of the Toy Show more than ever. It might even be the best one yet:

 

When it comes to household visits, it is likely the government will announce the ban will remain in place until later in the month, possibly as late as 18 December. 

At this time the restriction on inter-county travel is also expected to be lifted.

It is not yet clear how many people and how many households will be allowed to mix on Christmas Day and over the days around it. 

Last night the discussion is understood to have focused on three households, plus your own, with a max of six people. However, it is believed Cabinet might opt for a max of ten people.

Sources have said those in government are of the view that people are going to meet up for Christmas, no matter what NPHET or the government say, and it is better to be realistic about that prospect, and try and manage it, rather than trying to stop it. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) told the government’s Covid-19 subcommittee that a choice would have to be made between re-opening hospitality and allowing household visits.

They recommended pubs and restaurants remain closed to customers, offering a takeaway service only throughout December.

However the subcommittee decided restaurants and gastro-pubs should be allowed to open back up, with further measures in place. This may include smaller numbers allowed to mix and a shorter time limit than one hour and 45 minutes.

Catbinet was due to meet at about 2pm so hopefully they are all sitting down now to thrash out the final details of the plan, which sounds like it will be more complicated than any we’ve had so far.

It also sounds like this plan will be the government’s biggest deviation from the public health advice. 

