35 mins ago

When it comes to household visits, it is likely the government will announce the ban will remain in place until later in the month, possibly as late as 18 December.

At this time the restriction on inter-county travel is also expected to be lifted.

It is not yet clear how many people and how many households will be allowed to mix on Christmas Day and over the days around it.

Last night the discussion is understood to have focused on three households, plus your own, with a max of six people. However, it is believed Cabinet might opt for a max of ten people.

Sources have said those in government are of the view that people are going to meet up for Christmas, no matter what NPHET or the government say, and it is better to be realistic about that prospect, and try and manage it, rather than trying to stop it.