Drivers warned to expect spot flooding after sudden heavy downpours

Spot flooding on Nutgrove Ave in Churchtown after heavy rain showers. Road passable with care #Dublin #Fliuch pic.twitter.com/tdusQaub57 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 30, 2019

MOTORISTS ARE BEING advised to watch out for surface water and flash flooding on roads following heavy downpours this afternoon.

A good deal of cloud across the country today has brought scattered showers with the heaviest and most frequent in the east of the country, Met Éireann has warned.

There was flash flooding in Churchtown in Dublin and elsewhere this afternoon after heavy rain which covered road surfaces.

Meanwhile, the AA has been urging motorists to drive carefully from early this morning due to the heavy rain, which has been described by some as “apocalyptic”.

This evening looks set to dry up. However, patchy drizzle will develop in the southwest and west of the country later.

Mostly dry and sunny conditions are forecast for tomorrow.