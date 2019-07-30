This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drivers warned to expect spot flooding after sudden heavy downpours

The AA has urged motorists to drive with caution.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 2:42 PM
16 minutes ago 2,778 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4746092

MOTORISTS ARE BEING advised to watch out for surface water and flash flooding on roads following heavy downpours this afternoon. 

A good deal of cloud across the country today has brought scattered showers with the heaviest and most frequent in the east of the country, Met Éireann has warned.

There was flash flooding in Churchtown in Dublin and elsewhere this afternoon after heavy rain which covered road surfaces. 

Meanwhile, the AA has been urging motorists to drive carefully from early this morning due to the heavy rain, which has been described by some as “apocalyptic”. 

This evening looks set to dry up. However, patchy drizzle will develop in the southwest and west of the country later. 

Mostly dry and sunny conditions are forecast for tomorrow. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie